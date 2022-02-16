Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP mulls courses in electric vehicle, drone industry
lucknow news

UP mulls courses in electric vehicle, drone industry

The industrial training institutes (ITIs) in UP will introduce courses in electric vehicles, drone technicians’ course
UP mulls courses in electric vehicle, drone industry (sourced)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow

To make Uttar Pradesh a hub of electric vehicle and drone technicians, the technical education department in Uttar Pradesh has decided to encourage technical and vocational institutes to introduce courses tailored to suit the requirements of these industries, officials said.

The industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state could introduce courses in drone pilot and drone technicians’ course, they said.

“Electric vehicle and drone industries are two most booming segments in the technology sector. Experts suggest that these segments are set to expand in coming days. We want to enable students to benefit from this boom,” said secretary, technical education, Alok Kumar.

The technical education department has asked educational institutes and experts from the concerned industries to curate a course which can be introduced at the earliest.

“The move is part of our efforts to introduce job-oriented courses. The technical education department also takes suggestion from representatives of various segments in the industries to refine technical courses.” he said. Courses in machine learning and artificial intelligence have already been introduced, he added.

RELATED STORIES

Professor PK Mishra, vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University said, “In addition to training of manpower in assembly and flying, AKTU will also be involved in the research and development in the area. A state of art workshop will be organised at the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS) at the university too,” he said.

“It is a welcome move and research projects will be undertaken to develop, ideathon,” said prof Vineet Kansal, director at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajeev Mullick

Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP