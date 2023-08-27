If candidates allotted MBBS/BDS seats in Uttar Pradesh via ‘stray vacancy round’ fail to take admission to the assigned college, they will be debarred from participating in UP NEET UG counselling next year, said the revised order issued for NEET UG counselling. UP NEET UG 2023: No counselling next yr for candidates who fail to join college allotted via stray vacancy round (pic for representation)

In NEET UG, after a mop-up round counselling, the ‘stray vacancies’ round deals with unfilled seats after all the counselling rounds of NEET UG. All these vacant seats are filled through the stray vacancy round. The stray vacancy round for NEET UG was introduced in 2021 to properly manage and fill the seats across the nation.

The office of director general medical education (DGME) has completed the second round of NEET-2023 UG counselling. The candidates have been allotted seats and are now supposed to take admission. The third round or mop-up round will be conducted next.

“The candidates allotted seats via stray vacancy round, if fail to take admission, will be debarred from participating in UP NEET UG counselling for session 2024-25. The security fee will also be forfeited,” said the order.

This move will also put a check on private colleges that in the past were found taking admission against vacant seats on their own.

For the stray vacancy round, only those candidates are eligible who have not been able to get a seat via earlier rounds of counselling. If a candidate has got a seat via all India quota, then he or she is not eligible for stray vacancy round, stated the order.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors said, “Since stray vacancy round is the last resort for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the state and includes all vacant seats, it is necessary that only serious candidates come for it. Else there is a chance that few seats might be left vacant for this entire batch.”

Candidates who could not get a seat till now and are willing to participate in stray vacancy round will need to make fresh registration with ₹1000 fees. Also, the security deposit for government institutions is ₹30,000, while for private sector medical colleges ₹2,00,000 and dental colleges ₹1,00,000.

The documents such as caste certificate, education certificates will have to be produced in original, else the candidate would be debarred.