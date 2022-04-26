Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lucknow News
lucknow news

UP: Newly elected 36 MLCs take oath

UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the new MLCs at a simple ceremony at Tilak Hall on April 26
CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna attended the ceremony (Sourced)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

All the 36 newly elected members of the UP Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) were administered oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the new MLCs at a simple ceremony at Tilak Hall here. Besides the CM, prominent among those who attended the function included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna.

Thirty-three of the 36 members who took oath belonged the ruling Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) that registered a resounding victory in the MLC (local body polls) recently by getting absolute majority in the state Upper House.

Two candidates namely Annapurna Singh and Vikrant Singh took oath as independents while Akshay Pratap Singh took oath as the member of Raghuraj Pratap aka Raja Bhaiya’s political outfit Jansatta Dal (Lok Tantrik).

