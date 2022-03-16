Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP PCS-2022: Online application process starts
lucknow news

UP PCS-2022: Online application process starts

The applications for Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS-2022 will be accepted till April 16
UPPSC secretary Jagdish said candidates will be able to deposit online fees till April 12. (HT photo)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 08:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) kick-started the online applications process for Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS-2022, from Wednesday. The applications will be accepted till April 16. There are around 250 vacancies, including those of deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax) and district commandant (Home Guards), among others.

Candidates will be able to deposit online fees till April 12, UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed. He, however, made clear that the number of total posts on offer may increase or decrease.

PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2022 is slated to be held on June 12, while the PCS (Main) Examination-2022 is set to be held on September 27, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that PCS-2021 had attracted applications from 6,91,173 candidates, whereas 5,95,696 candidates had filled the form for PCS-2020. There were 5,44,664 applicants for PCS-2019.

