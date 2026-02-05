UP PCS 2024 Mains result out; 2,719 candidates qualify for interview

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) 2024 main examination late on Wednesday evening. Out of the total 947 vacancies, 60 will be filled solely on the basis of the written examination. (For Representation)

A total of 13,776 candidates appeared in the main examination, which was held from June 29 to July 2, 2025, at various centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Out of the total 947 vacancies, 60 will be filled solely on the basis of the written examination.

The result for these posts will be declared along with the final selection result. Excluding these 60 vacancies, 2,719 candidates have been declared successful for the remaining 887 vacancies for which selection will be based on both the written examination and the interview.

Detailed information regarding the preferences for the posts and the interview for the candidates who have qualified based on the main examination will be released later.

The result is available on the commission’s notice board as well as on its website. According to the commission’s secretary Ashok Kumar, information regarding the marks obtained by the candidates and cut-off marks etc will be provided after the declaration of the final selection result.

Therefore, candidates are advised not to submit applications under the RTI Act, 2005, regarding marks and cut-off scores. The final result will be subject to the decision of various petitions filed in the high court, he added.