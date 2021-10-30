UP people suffering due to 'loot' of electricity bills, will end once...: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that the state’s people are suffering due to the “loot” of electricity bills. Gandhi assured the “loot” will end once the Congress party comes to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, slated to be held next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress general secretary, also tagged a media report which claimed that the state's electricity department has handed a bill notice of ₹19,19,09,993 to a labourer.

"The common people of the state are reeling due to the electricity bills and smart meters loot under the BJP rule," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "The electricity department gave a notice of ₹19 crore 19 lakh electricity bill to a family working hard to earn a living," she added.

"This ‘loot’ of electricity bills will be ended when the Congress forms the government in the state," Gandhi asserted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier this month announced seven key promises of her party for the upcoming elections. Apart from promising 40 per cent of the party’s tickets for women candidates in UP, Gandhi also promised free e-Scooty and mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, financial relief to poor families and relief on electricity bills.

Gandhi Vadra also flagged off “pratigya yatras”, which are a part of Congress’ poll campaign for the UP elections, from Barabanki. The yatra began on October 23 and will cover 12,000 kilometres across the state by November 1.

On Friday, the Congress leader attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as she highlighted various issues being faced by farmers in the state. She highlighted that on one hand, farmers are dying standing in the queue for fertilisers in Bundelkhand and on the other, Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, the father of Ashish Mishra who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, shared the stage with the Union home minister Amit Shah in of Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka added that the farmers of the country are watching the arrogance of the Uttar Pradesh government.