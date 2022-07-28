U.P.: POCSO court awards life term to man for raping minor student
A POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012, court has awarded life imprisonment to a teacher of a play school who is accused of raping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl student five years ago.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the accused. The amount will be deposited as a fixed deposit in a bank in the minor girl’s name and will be given to over once she becomes major. Arvind Mishra, special judge, POCSO court, on July 26 awarded the life sentence to Pawan Gupta who was a music teacher at a play school in Aashiana area in the state capital. The incident took place on July 5, 2017.
The court also recommended action against the then principal of the play school Annapurna Saxena and school management under the POCSO Act for trying to hush-up the incident when the minor girl’s mother approached the school with a complaint.
The court has directed to send a copy of the order to the additional director general of police (prosecution) and the police commissioner, Lucknow, for taking action against the then principal of the school. In addition to this, the court has recommended action against investigating officer of the case Rajkaran Varma for not including in his investigation the school’s CCTV footage of the day on which the incident took place.
According to government advocates Abhishek Upadhyay and Surendra Pratap Singh, the survivor had recognised the music teacher in school when her mother went there along with her daughter to report the matter to the principal. The girl had also recognised the teacher in the court during the trial of the case, added the two lawyers.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
