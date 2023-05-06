2 held for printing, smuggling fake currency notes in UP’s Moradabad

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two members of a gang in Moradabad involved in the printing and smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN), officials said on Saturday.

2 held for printing, smuggling fake currency notes (Pic for representation)

The police seized around 6000 FICN to the face value of ₹1.20 lakh as well as recovered lamination machine, printer and scanner and colours used in printing the FICN from a closed godown.

The STF officials in the press note said that the two accused identified as Nafees Ahmad and Mohd Nazim, both residents of Moradabad, were arrested from the godown owned by Nazim under Bhojpur police station limits of Moradabad. They said Nazim with help of Nafees operated this racket and printed fine quality FICN.

The officials said the duo confessed that they did it locally and no inter-state or international gang was involved in it. He said the duo intentionally used to print FICN in lower denominations as they believed that lower denominations are easily accepted in market.

During the investigation, the accused said that they used a colour printer, photoshop software and good quality paper to print the currency note, the task force said.

They also told the STF that they used to print ₹10, 20 and 50 currency notes.

Officials said the duo used to sell this FICN to some other gangs in UP as well as in another state in half of its face value i.e. ₹50,000 for FICN to the face value of ₹1 lakh.

They said Nafees Ahmad has previous crime record with around five criminal cases registered against him in Moradabad, Amroha and Gautam Buddh Nagar. They said Nafees was earlier arrested in the similar case and had remained in jail but he again started the same work after getting bailed out recently.

