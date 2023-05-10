Uttar Pradesh police constable shot dead on highway in Jalaun

An Uttar Pradesh police constable was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders after he stopped them and threw flash light at them to see their face near the highway police post in Orai Jalaun on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The incident happened near the highway police post in Orai Jalaun on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representative Image)

Jalaun superintendent of police (SP), Iraj Raja confirmed the death of constable Bhed jeet Singh, 36, and said he was shot in the head. “He was chasing some boys and had stopped them. In this course he was shot,” the SP said.

An eye-witness, who is a guard at a dhaba on the national highway, said the constable was patrolling on foot when he noticed a few motorcycle riders who appeared suspicious. The constable threw light at them following which they opened fire and ran away. The policeman followed them but apparently he was ambushed and shot from a close range.

Four police teams have been formed to identify the criminals. “The teams are securing the CCTV footages for the clues,” said the SP.