Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh police constable shot dead on highway in Jalaun

Uttar Pradesh police constable shot dead on highway in Jalaun

ByHaider A Naqvi
May 10, 2023 09:21 AM IST

Unidentified motorcycle riders shot an Uttar Pradesh police constable to death after the latter stopped them on the highway

An Uttar Pradesh police constable was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders after he stopped them and threw flash light at them to see their face near the highway police post in Orai Jalaun on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident happened near the highway police post in Orai Jalaun on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representative Image)
The incident happened near the highway police post in Orai Jalaun on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representative Image)

Jalaun superintendent of police (SP), Iraj Raja confirmed the death of constable Bhed jeet Singh, 36, and said he was shot in the head. “He was chasing some boys and had stopped them. In this course he was shot,” the SP said.

An eye-witness, who is a guard at a dhaba on the national highway, said the constable was patrolling on foot when he noticed a few motorcycle riders who appeared suspicious. The constable threw light at them following which they opened fire and ran away. The policeman followed them but apparently he was ambushed and shot from a close range.

Four police teams have been formed to identify the criminals. “The teams are securing the CCTV footages for the clues,” said the SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh police jalaun
uttar pradesh police jalaun
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out