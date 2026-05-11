...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP Police fines 2,654 drunk drivers in statewide weekend crackdown

UP Police fines 2,654 drunk drivers in statewide weekend crackdown

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:52 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police launched a statewide special drive against drunken driving over the weekend and fined 2,654 motorists after checking nearly 70,000 vehicles across the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

UP Police fines 2,654 drunk drivers in statewide weekend crackdown

During the drive, nearly 2.65 crore in traffic fines were issued against drunken drivers, it said.

The special campaign was conducted on May 9 and 10 under the direction of Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and supervised by district nodal traffic officers and circle officers in coordination with officials of the Transport Department, the statement said.

The campaign was aimed at curbing incidents of drunken driving, particularly during weekends when, police said, a significant number of motorists tend to drive under the influence of alcohol, posing serious risks to commuters and pedestrians, especially during nighttime.

According to the statement, analysis of road accidents in the state showed that drunken driving accounted for 8.61 per cent of total road accidents in 2023, 6.05 per cent in 2024 and 3.51 per cent in 2025.

A total of 3,645 police personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, male and female constables and home guards, were deployed at 135 toll plazas across the state during the operation, and 69,683 vehicles were checked.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
lucknow uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Police fines 2,654 drunk drivers in statewide weekend crackdown
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Police fines 2,654 drunk drivers in statewide weekend crackdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.