Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police launched a statewide special drive against drunken driving over the weekend and fined 2,654 motorists after checking nearly 70,000 vehicles across the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

UP Police fines 2,654 drunk drivers in statewide weekend crackdown

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During the drive, nearly ₹2.65 crore in traffic fines were issued against drunken drivers, it said.

The special campaign was conducted on May 9 and 10 under the direction of Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and supervised by district nodal traffic officers and circle officers in coordination with officials of the Transport Department, the statement said.

The campaign was aimed at curbing incidents of drunken driving, particularly during weekends when, police said, a significant number of motorists tend to drive under the influence of alcohol, posing serious risks to commuters and pedestrians, especially during nighttime.

According to the statement, analysis of road accidents in the state showed that drunken driving accounted for 8.61 per cent of total road accidents in 2023, 6.05 per cent in 2024 and 3.51 per cent in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} During the drive, dedicated checking teams were deployed at all toll plazas equipped with torches, reflective jackets, body-worn cameras, loudhailers and breath analysers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the drive, dedicated checking teams were deployed at all toll plazas equipped with torches, reflective jackets, body-worn cameras, loudhailers and breath analysers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Women police personnel also carried out "meet and greet" interactions with women travelling with families and attempted to address travel-related concerns during the campaign, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Women police personnel also carried out "meet and greet" interactions with women travelling with families and attempted to address travel-related concerns during the campaign, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, High Security Registration Plates of dumpers and trucks carrying construction material were verified on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, High Security Registration Plates of dumpers and trucks carrying construction material were verified on the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the law, first-time offenders can be fined ₹10,000 or imprisonment up to six months or both, while repeat offenders may face a fine of ₹15,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the law, first-time offenders can be fined ₹10,000 or imprisonment up to six months or both, while repeat offenders may face a fine of ₹15,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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A total of 3,645 police personnel, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, male and female constables and home guards, were deployed at 135 toll plazas across the state during the operation, and 69,683 vehicles were checked.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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