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UP police force was in crisis before 2017; state now free of mafia rule: Adityanath

UP police force was in crisis before 2017; state now free of mafia rule: Adityanath

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 11:36 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state police, which was "itself in crisis" before 2017, has now emerged as one of the best forces in the country, asserting that "the rule of mafia no longer prevails over the government" in the state.

UP police force was in crisis before 2017; state now free of mafia rule: Adityanath

Addressing the passing-out parade of the 2025 batch of police constables at the Reserve Police Lines here, he praised the force and said, "Now, riots do not take place in the state, extortion and 'goonda tax' have ended. Criminals are fearful and the morale of the police is high."

Targeting previous governments, the chief minister said, "Earlier, neither daughters nor traders were safe. The state had become synonymous with instability and anarchy. Where riots used to occur before 2017, today Uttar Pradesh Police is successful in preventing them even before they happen."

Addressing the new recruits, Adityanath said, "The law should be as strict towards criminals as it is sensitive towards citizens," and expressed confidence that the constables would carry forward the proud traditions of the Uttar Pradesh Police. He also congratulated women personnel, saying, "Daughters have completed their training with strength, readiness and discipline, which is commendable."

"More the sweat shed during training, the less the bloodshed later. The greatest strength of the police is its discipline," Adityanath said.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said the 2025 batch marks the first time in the country that 60,244 constables have been recruited directly, including over 12,000 women, calling it a significant step towards women empowerment.

The chief minister also distributed commendation certificates and awards to the constables at the ceremony, which was attended by several senior officials and dignitaries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP police force was in crisis before 2017; state now free of mafia rule: Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP police force was in crisis before 2017; state now free of mafia rule: Adityanath
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