Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state police, which was "itself in crisis" before 2017, has now emerged as one of the best forces in the country, asserting that "the rule of mafia no longer prevails over the government" in the state.

UP police force was in crisis before 2017; state now free of mafia rule: Adityanath

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Addressing the passing-out parade of the 2025 batch of police constables at the Reserve Police Lines here, he praised the force and said, "Now, riots do not take place in the state, extortion and 'goonda tax' have ended. Criminals are fearful and the morale of the police is high."

Targeting previous governments, the chief minister said, "Earlier, neither daughters nor traders were safe. The state had become synonymous with instability and anarchy. Where riots used to occur before 2017, today Uttar Pradesh Police is successful in preventing them even before they happen."

Addressing the new recruits, Adityanath said, "The law should be as strict towards criminals as it is sensitive towards citizens," and expressed confidence that the constables would carry forward the proud traditions of the Uttar Pradesh Police. He also congratulated women personnel, saying, "Daughters have completed their training with strength, readiness and discipline, which is commendable."

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting recruitment efforts, he said that on June 15, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had distributed appointment letters to over 60,000 constables, whose training began on July 21 last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting recruitment efforts, he said that on June 15, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had distributed appointment letters to over 60,000 constables, whose training began on July 21 last year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that in the past nine years, more than 2.18 lakh police personnel have been recruited, and over one lakh promoted, while the police budget has tripled since 2017. He added that seven police commissionerates have been established and the Anti-Terrorism Squad is being trained on the lines of the National Investigation Agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that in the past nine years, more than 2.18 lakh police personnel have been recruited, and over one lakh promoted, while the police budget has tripled since 2017. He added that seven police commissionerates have been established and the Anti-Terrorism Squad is being trained on the lines of the National Investigation Agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, cyber police stations and forensic labs have been set up in all 75 districts, and women's safety programmes are being run under Mission Shakti, with 20 per cent of the current recruitment comprising women, according to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, cyber police stations and forensic labs have been set up in all 75 districts, and women's safety programmes are being run under Mission Shakti, with 20 per cent of the current recruitment comprising women, according to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

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"More the sweat shed during training, the less the bloodshed later. The greatest strength of the police is its discipline," Adityanath said.

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said the 2025 batch marks the first time in the country that 60,244 constables have been recruited directly, including over 12,000 women, calling it a significant step towards women empowerment.

The chief minister also distributed commendation certificates and awards to the constables at the ceremony, which was attended by several senior officials and dignitaries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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