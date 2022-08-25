UP police going tough on drugs, liquor mafia and gangs

The UP police has effectively curbed the activities of liquor and drugs mafia by seizing huge quantities of English and country-made liquor, as well as a large quantity of drugs and narcotics substances this year.

Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order, said that the state police had seized nearly 42,900 kilograms of ganja (marijuana), 610 kilograms of charas, 144 kilograms of opium, 13 kilograms of heroin and morphine each, 79 kilograms of smack, 3,333 kilograms of doda, 200 grams of cocaine and 14 kilograms of synthetic narcotics and psychotropic substances from different parts of the state between January and July 2022. Besides, the UP Special Task Force has seized around 549 kilograms of ganja, two kilograms of opium, 210 grams of morphine, after the arrest of 12 accused in this connection, in the month of August so far.

The ADG said that 6,006 cases were registered in this connection between January and July 2022 and 6,692 accused were arrested during the same period.

Similarly, the state police had seized over 3.32 lakh litres of English liquor, over 11.48 lakh litres of illicit country-made liquor and over 23 lakh kilograms of raw material used in manufacturing of country liquor, the ADG said. The police also unearthed 3,781 manufacturing units of illicit liquor across the state between January and July 2022, he said.

According to him, 50,615 cases were registered and 50,094 people were arrested in this connection during the same period.

“During the same period between January and June this year, the state police have listed several liquor and drugs mafia and registered as many as 4,917 cases against them. Similarly, 617 such mafia and gang leaders were arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against 10 such criminals, Gangsters Act against 473 people and Goonda Act against 254 people and history sheets were opened of 302 such criminals. Besides, property worth ₹ 341 crore of such mafia was attached in 226 cases related to it,” the ADG said.

Kumar further added that similarly the action was taken against bovine and cattle smugglers during the same period, where 2,733 cases were registered and 348 people were arrested in this connection. He said the NSA was imposed against 16 such criminals, Gangsters Act against 312 people and Goonda Act against 157 such people as well as history sheets were opened of 213 criminals. He said property worth ₹ 30.13 crore of such criminals was attached in 103 cases related to it.