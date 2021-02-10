UP police guns down liquor mafia operative accused of murderous assault on cops
- A case had been registered against Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh along with others for the attack on two policemen on Tuesday
Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday morning gunned down a suspected liquor mafia operative Elkar Singh, brother of Moti Singh, who is the main accused in a case of murderous assault on a police raiding party in a Kasganj village on Tuesday evening.
Elkar was shot dead in a police encounter on Wednesday morning at Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station of Kasganj district. The main accused, Moti Singh, and a few others are absconding and a search operation is being conducted to nab them, stated Manoj Sonkar, the superintendent of police (SP), Kasganj.
“Elkar Singh was injured in a police encounter and was admitted to a hospital for treatment but was declared dead by doctors. Main accused Moti Singh is absconding and is being searched for. The arms looted on Tuesday evening from both policemen, sub inspector Ashok Kumar and deceased constable Devendra Singh by the accused are being searched for,” said Sonkar.
“SI Ashok Kumar and constable Devendra Singh were attacked by liquor mafia in village Nagla Dhimar on Tuesday evening. They had been taken hostage by the mafia before the attack,” said the police officer. He added that about half a dozen goons were believed to have attacked the cops with pointed and sharpened weapons
He added that while constable Devendra Singh died in the attack, SI Ashok Kumar was seriously injured and was referred to Aligarh for treatment. “A case has been registered against the accused including Moti Singh Dhimar and his brother Elkar Singh and others,” said the SP.
He added that the police were also searching for the arms looted from the two cops during the assault by suspected liquor mafia.
Elkar Singh had a criminal past and cases were registered against him at Sidhpura police station in Kasganj. Similarly, about a dozen cases were registered against his brother Moti Singh, the main accused.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action against the accused after the incident on Tuesday.
