UP Police in a fix as 2 women cops seek permission for sex change surgery

Lucknow The top brass of UP Police are caught in a Catch 22 situation, as two women constables posted in Gorakhpur and Gonda have sought permission from the headquarters for gender change through surgery.

There are different physical criteria like height, running capacity and shoulder strength for male and female category, say officials. (Pic for representation)

Sex change cases have often been reported across the country as well as the world but the state police authorities are facing such a problem for the first time. The burning question before them is: how they can permit the constables to change their gender after getting recruited as women cops.

Requesting anonymity, an additional director general (ADG) rank official of UP Police confirmed the two constables had applied for gender change permission and mentioned different reasons. “The main problem in permitting them to undergo sex change is how would other physical criteria required for male constables be matched if they are considered as male constables after surgery. There are different physical criteria like height, running capacity and shoulder strength for male and female category,” he said. The official said the recruitment criteria meant for men and women were strictly followed in the UP Police and women personnel changing gender after getting job under female criteria would be defying the norms. He said the headquarters had submitted the same reply in Allahabad high court when one of the two women constables approached the court after failing to get permission for gender change even after pursing her case since January this year.

“The court asked the headquarters again to reconsider the request of the woman constable on merit basis and further prepare some norms for similar cases that may come up again in future,” said another senior police official of the UP Police headquarters.

He said that the police authorities had already written a letter to King George’s Medical University of Lucknow (KGMU) to get medical examination of both the constables done through a medical board and give their opinion. “We are seeking opinion from all stake-holders related to women and gender issues, apart from medical and legal opinion, before coming to a final conclusion,” he said, adding, “The court will take up this case again in the first week of December.”

