U.P. Police Recruitment Exam : 122 more arrested for fraudulent activities

LUCKNOW: As many as 122 people more people have been arrested for indulging in fraudulent activities during Uttar Pradesh’s Police recruitment exam for the posts of 60,244 constables, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, confirmed senior police officials here on Sunday. For representation (Sourced)

They said that with the latest arrests, the total count reached 244 for attempting to compromise the exam process and deceive aspirants. “Around 70 more people were arrested on Saturday midnight, while 52 people were arrested on Sunday in connection with this matter,” confirmed UP Director General of Police (DGP), Prashant Kumar.

ADG (Law and Order), Amitabh Yash, said the exams on both days were conducted peacefully and successfully. He said that state police agencies, including the STF teams, were on high alert and vigilant since Friday to prevent any attempts to compromise the exam through paper leaks or arranging solvers. “Numerous arrests were made across the state to prevent aspirants from being deceived under the pretext of paper leaks,” he said.

The DGP further said that the state police had made various arrangements and ensured sufficient security measures for conducting the exam. Candidates were adequately informed in advance that no electronic gadgets were permitted inside the examination centres. He further said stated that multiple methods were employed by the police to safeguard the integrity of the examination, including face recognition, biometric verification, Aadhaar authentication, and the use of jammers to block the usage of mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and the internet.

Notably, over 48 lakh candidates appeared in the two-day recruitment process that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) conducted. The exam was divided into two days after the UPPRPB received a whopping 48.17 lakh applications, including 15 lakh female candidates, from eleven states.

Of these, 42 lakh candidates are from Uttar Pradesh, and six lakhs are from other states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Approximately 20 per cent of the 60,244 posts are reserved for women candidates as per the reservation policy. Therefore, a total of 12,049 women and 48,195 men will be recruited.