U.P. police recruitment faces Surge: Over 50 lakh applicants for 60,244 constable posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is grappling with an unexpected surge in applications for the 60,244 police constable positions. Originally planning examination centres to accommodate approximately 31.75 lakh candidates across the state, the UPPRPB now faces an overwhelming response, with 50,14,924 aspirants applying, including 35 lakh men and 15 lakh women. This translates to as many as 8,324 candidates competing for a single seat. For Representation Only (HT File)

A senior police official revealed that the initially scheduled written examination for February 18 may need adjustments. The current arrangements are deemed insufficient, prompting considerations for additional examination centres or scheduling the examination in two shifts.

“Candidates have been provided four days’ time frame from January 17 to 20 for fees adjustment and if any correction required. The actual number of total candidates will be clear after analysing the forms thereafter after which further planning to conduct written examination will be finalized,” he said. “Candidates may visit the official website of UPPRPB at https://uppbpb.gov.in. for correct information,” the officer added.

Another police official attributed the surge in applications to the state government’s three-year age relaxation for police recruitment aspirants, granted due to the Covid pandemic’s disruption of examinations between 2020 and 2023. The revised maximum age limit, announced on December 26, 2023, is now 25 years, providing an opportunity for those who missed out on recruitment opportunities during the pandemic.

“Around 20 percent posts are for around 15 lakh women candidates as per reservation policy, so as many as -12,049 women will be recruited. And the women will have more tougher competition as there are 124 women for one post while men had merely 73 candidates for one post. Total 48,195 men to be recruited for the posts and around 35 lakh candidates have been applied for it,” he stated while analysing the applicants’ figures.

Breaking down the posts to be filled, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 are reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS), 16,264 for Other Backward Class, 12,650 for Scheduled Castes, and 1,204 for Scheduled Tribe.