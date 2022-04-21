Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP police S-I sacked for involvement in wildlife smuggling

Nazzudeen Khan was arrested along with two other wildlife smugglers Nadir Ali alias Shahrukh Khan and Gulam Khan on March 13 this year
Nazzudeen Khan was arrested along with two other wildlife smugglers Nadir Ali alias Shahrukh Khan and Gulam Khan on March 13 this year
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A UP police sub-inspector (S-I) Nazzudeen Khan was on Thursday terminated from service after he was arrested along with two wildlife smugglers from Jaipur in Rajasthan on March 13 this year, said senior police officials.

Khan was posted at reserve police lines of Hardoi district. He was suspended soon after his arrest in March, they added. A press note from inspector general (IG) of police, Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh’s office said Khan was arrested for his alleged connivance with wildlife smugglers. Hardoi district comes under the jurisdiction of IG Lucknow range.

It further said he was arrested along with two others identified as Nadir Ali alias Shahrukh Khan and Gulam Khan. Around 30 kilogram of elephant tusk, 165 grams of rusk powder, around 1.5 lakh cash and a loaded revolver were recovered from their possession.

The press note said Hardoi circle officer, traffic, Hemant Upadhyaya conducted a detailed enquiry into the incident during which it came to fore that the sub-inspector was involved in wildlife smuggling. “His act has maligned the image of the police department following which he has been dismissed,” the press note added.

As per Rajasthan Police claims, the three accused were arrested when they were carrying the tusk in an SUV with the intention of selling it to some other persons near Jalupura in Jaipur.

