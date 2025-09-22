UP Police takes out statewide bike rally

A statewide bike rally was organised under the “Mission Shakti-5” initiative to promote women’s safety and empowerment. Women cops take part in the rally in Lucknow on Sunday. (Mustaq Ali/HT)

A note from the state police headquarters stated that the rally was led by around 18,000 female police officers and personnel across districts. The event was part of the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The bike rally, guided by DGP Rajiv Krishna, aimed to spread the message of women’s safety and empowerment. During the rally, women police personnel rode bikes and chanted slogans such as “suraksha aur samman, nari ka adhikar” (meaning safety and dignity are a woman’s right). The public welcomed the rally with applause and floral showers.

The CM emphasised that women’s safety and dignity are the topmost priorities of the government. To further this cause, Mission Shakti centres were inaugurated in all 1,663 police stations across the state.

The bike rally demonstrated that women’s safety is not just a government responsibility but a shared commitment of the entire society. It was supported by senior police and administrative officials, elected representatives, and ministers, the note read.

The event also saw significant engagement on social media, with hashtag #MissionShakti5 trending at number one on the platform X, garnering over 23,000 tweets, 28 million reach, and 384 million impressions.