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UP Police warn personnel against objectionable social media posts

In an order issued on Friday, additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said repeated violations of the policy by police personnel were adversely affecting official work, internal discipline and the public image of the UP Police.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters has issued a fresh statewide directive tightening enforcement of its Social Media Policy-2023, warning personnel, including trainees, of strict departmental action for posting objectionable content, reels and other inappropriate material on social media platforms.

Officials said the latest directive reflects the UP Police leadership’s zero-tolerance approach towards social media activity considered detrimental to the force’s credibility and professional image. (For representation)

Officials said the latest directive reflects the UP Police leadership’s zero-tolerance approach towards social media activity considered detrimental to the force’s credibility and professional image.

In an order issued on Friday, additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said repeated violations of the policy by police personnel were adversely affecting official work, internal discipline and the public image of the UP Police.

The directive, issued with the approval of the director general of police (DGP), instructs all department heads, zonal offices, commissionerates, district police chiefs and unit in-charges to identify personnel violating the social media guidelines and initiate immediate departmental proceedings against them.

The police headquarters has also directed all units to submit monthly action-taken reports in a prescribed format detailing the violator’s identity, PNO number, designation, nature of the social media post, screenshots, URL links and action initiated in the matter.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Police warn personnel against objectionable social media posts
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP Police warn personnel against objectionable social media posts
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