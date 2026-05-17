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UP: Prayagraj braces for another spell of intense heat

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, faces intense heat, with temperatures expected to surpass 46°C. Experts warn of scorching conditions and delayed monsoon.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 07:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Sangam city in Uttar Pradesh is heading towards another spell of intense heat with weather experts warning of a sharp rise in temperatures in coming days. According to experts, the maximum temperature here is likely to cross 46-degree mark. Residents are likely to face scorching afternoons coupled with strong hot winds, they say.

A man washes his face to beat the heat in Prayagraj on May 17. (HT photo)

The city has witnessed extreme heat conditions between mid-April and mid-May, with temperatures consistently soaring. The highest temperature recorded this summer was 45.7 degrees Celsius on April 26, making Prayagraj the second hottest city in Uttar Pradesh that day after Banda, which recorded 46.6 degrees Celsius.

Data show multiple days of extreme heat in the city. On April 25, Prayagraj was the hottest place in the state at 45.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.6 degrees on April 20, 44.4 degrees on April 24, 44 degrees on May 16 and 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 23.

Prof BN Mishra, weather expert and former head of geography department at Allahabad University, attributed it to the weakening of the Western Disturbance—a temperate cyclone—which has led to a steady increase in mercury levels.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Prayagraj braces for another spell of intense heat
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Prayagraj braces for another spell of intense heat
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