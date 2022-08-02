Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P.: Prerna girl selected for Kennedy-Lugar YES scholarship

Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:28 PM IST
A Class 11 student at Prerna Girls School, Lucknow, Kashish will leave for St Louis, Missouri, US, later this week
An elated Kashish with her family. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

After being selected for the US State Department’s Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme scholarship, Class 11 student Kashish is on cloud nine.

“Going to study in the US is like a dream for me. I would have never imagined studying abroad,” says 16-year-old Kashish, who studies at Prerna Girls School, Lucknow, on a scholarship. She will leave for St Louis, Missouri, US, later this week. “It is a great learning opportunity for me and my school has been my biggest support throughout,” Kashish said.

She joined Prerna Girls’ School in 2009 and later earned a scholarship to study at Study Hall School because of her excellent academic performance. Kashish will be studying at Parkway South High School, in St Louis, Missouri, US, for this academic year. Meant for underprivileged girl students, the Prerna Girls’ School is run by Study Hall Educational Foundation.

She lost her father at the age of five. Her mother Shashi has raised three daughters on her own. Shashi works with a women’s self-help group where she makes dry snacks and pickles.

“My daughters have made me so proud. Kashish is going to study abroad. All of us are so excited and happy,” said Shashi. “I have raised my daughters alone after losing my husband. I was able to send all my daughters to school because of Prerna School,” she added.

Rakhee Panjwani, principal, Prerna Girls School, said, “We wish her luck for her journey and hope that she returns more confident and encourages her peers too.” In the past, 10 girls had been selected from Study Hall Educational Foundation for the YES programme to study in the US. The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme brings high school students from countries of strategic importance to the United States for an academic year.

