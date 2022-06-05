U.P.: President to address joint session of state legislature on June 6

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of the two houses of state legislature on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (celebrations to mark 75 years of independence) in the state legislative assembly hall in Vidhan Bhawan here on Monday.

Governor Anandiben Patel; chairman, state legislative council, Kunwar Manvendra Singh; speaker, state legislative assembly, Satish Mahana; chief minister Yogi Adityanath; leader of opposition in state legislative council Lal Bihari Yadav and leader of opposition in state legislative assembly Akhilesh Yadav besides members of two houses will remain present on the occasion.

An official press release said the President’s address would be a historical and glorious occasion for the state legislature. Besides leading to enhancement of dignity of the house, the President’s address would be inspiring for the members, it said.