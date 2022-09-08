U.P.: Primary students made to clean Ballia school toilet in video, probe ordered

State education department on Thursday ordered a probe after an undated video clip purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at a primary school in Ballia district went viral.

Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said he had received a video of a primary school which had surfaced on social media in which students were being asked to clean a toilet.

He said the video was said to be of primary school Pipra Kala in Sohavn area of Ballia district. In the video, a man is seen purportedly asking students to clean the school toilet and threatening to lock the toilet if they do not clean it.

Singh said block education officer of Sohavn Lokesh Mishra has been asked to probe the matter. After getting the report of the probe, necessary action will be taken against the accused, he added.

Block education officer Lokesh Mishra said he was investigating the matter. In the past too, the principal of the school had done a similar thing.