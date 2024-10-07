UP prioritizes digital tech to realize ‘Zero Poverty’ vision

Lucknow: The state government was determined to make Uttar Pradesh the country’s first ‘zero-poverty’ state within the next year. Towards this end, it had stressed the importance of leveraging digital technology to accelerate the entire process, a government spokesperson said. The UP government has stressed the importance of leveraging digital technology. (Pic for representation)

Through the Zero Poverty portal and various mobile apps, the identification and on-site verification of the poorest families in rural areas will be swiftly completed. Additionally, government schemes from different departments will be rapidly delivered to these families. The entire process, from the district level to the state level, will also be easily monitored.

To ensure the successful implementation of the Zero Poverty campaign, the government has issued guidelines focusing on the use of digital technology and the effective operation of portals and mobile apps.

As part of the campaign, the website http://zero-poverty.in will serve as the central portal. For each department or autonomous unit, the portal will include the department’s name as a prefix. For example, the rural development department’s subdomain will be http://rd.zero-poverty.in, while the basic education department’s subdomain will be http://basic-education.zero-poverty.in.

A clear list of all department names would be displayed in the portal’s menu, ensuring there was no confusion or inconvenience regarding the correct portal for each department, a government press release said .

The mobile app is designed for users who do not have access to a computer-equipped workplace, or whose work primarily takes place in the field. The Mop-up mobile app will be used to identify the poorest families. Village-level employees, along with members and officials of the village-level committee, will use the app.

The records of identified families will be displayed on the dashboards of a five-member village committee through their mobile devices. The committee will conduct on-site verification and submit their feedback directly through the app.

Using this tool, village-level teams will be able to identify all (10-25) poorest families within their gram panchayat in just 30 days.

The Rishta mobile app, operated by the Livelihood Mission under the rural development department, provides a platform to monitor all processes and progress related to BC Sakhi, along with detailed reports of banking transactions.

The app will also display information about the poorest families identified by the Mission’s digital platform, as well as DBT payments and related banking services.

BC Sakhi will have real-time access to DBT payment details and beneficiary reach for all departments through the Rishta app’s portal console, providing instant updates to the Mission, the rural development department and the government.

The village-level committee members will view the details of the poorest families entered by the village-level employees on their mobile dashboards and conduct separate on-site verifications. They will then submit their assessment of the family’s poverty status directly through the mobile app.

After a computer-based rating of the verified families, detailed information will be displayed on the web console of the respective departments on the Zero Poverty Portal. This will ensure that government schemes aimed at these families are implemented swiftly.

In addition to the potential poorest families, the portal will also host a database of all village-level employees and committee members. The CM Helpline will be able to make web-based calls to all registered users, as well as send alerts, notifications and updates through the Mop-up mobile app as needed.

All notifications, alerts or updates will be stored on the user’s mobile in the Mop-up records for easy reference. The app will also include a voice messaging feature, enabling individuals from even the most remote areas of the state to share their feedback or concerns with the government.