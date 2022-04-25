UP: Property worth lakhs gutted in car showroom fire at Lucknow’s Matiyari

Property worth several lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out at a car showroom and service centre near Matiyari crossing on Faizabad road under Chinhat police limits here on Monday morning, said senior police officials.

However, a major tragedy was averted as those trapped inside the showroom were brought out safely, they added. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Qasim Abidi said the police and fire personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 11am.

“Our primary concern was to bring out the people trapped inside the multi-storey building of the showroom. Five people were trapped inside the building due to fire at the third floor but all were brought out safely and medically examined before sending them back home,” he added.

Sharing further details, a fire official said short circuit was the apparent reason for the fire. He said due to strong winds the fire spread and engulfed a major portion of the showroom before the firefighters could launch a rescue operation. He said it took fire tenders five hours to control the blaze and several cars kept inside the showroom were damaged during the process.