UP: Property worth lakhs gutted in car showroom fire at Lucknow’s Matiyari
Property worth several lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out at a car showroom and service centre near Matiyari crossing on Faizabad road under Chinhat police limits here on Monday morning, said senior police officials.
However, a major tragedy was averted as those trapped inside the showroom were brought out safely, they added. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Qasim Abidi said the police and fire personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 11am.
“Our primary concern was to bring out the people trapped inside the multi-storey building of the showroom. Five people were trapped inside the building due to fire at the third floor but all were brought out safely and medically examined before sending them back home,” he added.
Sharing further details, a fire official said short circuit was the apparent reason for the fire. He said due to strong winds the fire spread and engulfed a major portion of the showroom before the firefighters could launch a rescue operation. He said it took fire tenders five hours to control the blaze and several cars kept inside the showroom were damaged during the process.
Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
The same donor also donated liver and kidney. The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur. A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. The transplant took place at the hospital's Deccan Gymkhana branch. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.
Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area. Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here. The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
Amnesty scheme on penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty introduced
The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamp, Maharashtra State office has introduced an amnesty scheme on the penalty against deficient portions of stamp duty. For the first three months, ninety per cent waiver in penalty would be extended and for the next four months, the fifty per cent concession will be granted to the amnesty seekers. The scheme is operational from April 1 to November 30 this year.
Unidentified persons booked for theft bid at ATM in Sangli using stolen bulldozer
A group of unidentified people was booked for trying to steal money from a private bank's ATM in Sangli district by trying to bulldoze it late on Friday night using a stolen bulldozer. The ATM that was attacked is located along Arag-Miraj road in Sangli. The crime was recorded in the CCTV fitted inside the ATM kiosk. The machine broke into pieces, and the thieves fled with the cash vault inside it.
Kheri KGBV incident: Probe panel likely to submit report today
Laxmi Kant Pandey had set up the panel comprising district coordinator, integrated education, Mala Srivastava, state resource group teacher Anupama Mishra, block education officers Subhash Verma and Shamsher Singh to probe the incident. He said further action would be taken after discussing the final probe report in the district level committee and approval of the district magistrate.
