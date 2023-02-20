U.P. Raj Bhawan flower show ends with prize distribution function

The four-day regional fruit, vegetable and flower exhibition came to an end here with an elaborate prize distribution ceremony with governor Anandiben Patel presiding over it, at the Raj Bhawan, on Monday.

Besides the overall individual winners who got cash prizes as well as running shields, the best exhibits in each individual category also got cash prizes of ₹11,000 each. The Raj Bhawan Garden won the highest number of trophies, bagging 10 titles, the superintendent of the Raj Bhawan Garden, Dhirendra Mishra said. According to Mishra, this was the sixth year running that the Raj Bhawan had won 10 titles.

At the closing ceremony, the governor gave away 15 running shields, four special awards, eight awards for artistic flower decoration for women’s category, 12 awards in the same category for age group 4 to 9 years, another 12 for age group 10 to 16 years, and nine prizes for artistic flower decoration in the general category.

She congratulated all participants of the competition saying that this exhibition is one of the richest, oldest, and most unique traditions of North India.

At the event, the governor also unveiled a conch shell made of dried gourd shell, released a book on industrial horticulture, and also felicitated scientists from the Agricultural Science Centre (Mainpuri) who have notched up successes in the fields of plant protection and animal husbandry.

Chief secretary Durgashankar Mishra noted that the competition had participants from all 75 districts of UP - a total of 15,991 entries came in, which was 150% more than last year. The agriculture production commissioner, fisheries minister, chief secretary to governor, district magistrate and officials from various other departments were also present at the event.

