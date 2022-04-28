UP ready to become model for others in checking air pollution, says CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh’s economy was growing fast and was ready to become a model for other states in the field of air pollution management after becoming the second largest economy.
Adityanath stated this at a high level meeting with World Bank representatives to discuss clean air initiatives. He said 1.70 crore new cooking gas connections had been given in the state under the Ujjwala Yojana and this provided cooking facility with clean fuel in rural areas.
World Bank has offered financial assistance for the implementation of Uttar Pradesh Clean Air Action Plan.
He said pilot projects linked with biogas, bio CNG and natural agricultural methods could be launched in the state. “Goverdhan Yojana and natural farming project should be launched in Bundelkhand,” stated the CM.
Adityanath also asked for a research project on gobar gas refilling and laid emphasis on promoting use of e-vehicles. “World Bank should encourage e-mobility in 17 most polluted cities of UP,” he added.
It may be mentioned that Uttar Pradesh was preparing India’s first airshed based UP Clean Air Action Plan with technical cooperation from World Bank, national and international institutions. Under this scheme, priorities were being set to achieve targets of national clean air mission and 15th Finance Commission to ensure formulation of strategy to achieve statewide air quality targets.
Push to ODOP: UP CM to inaugurate five common facility centres soon
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFCs) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the “One District One Product” (ODOP) scheme. Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, MSME and Khadi, UP, on Thursday said common facility centres in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra districts were ready and would be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.
CNG price hiked again by ₹2.20 per kg in Pune
The compressed natural gas prices in Pune have been hiked for the fourth consecutive time by ₹2.20. From April 29 onwards new rate for CNG in Pune city would be ₹77.20 per kg. Earlier this month, the state government had announced to cut down the VAT on natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per central, effective from April 1.
One person killed as ST bus mows 9 vehicles after break failure on Pune-Satara road
One person was killed, two severely injured and around five people sustained minor injuries after a state transport bus driver lost control and mowed nine vehicles including two cars and seven two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road on Thursday. The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Manikrao Kurlekar, 52, a resident of defence area behind Command Hospital in Wanowrie area of Pune. The incident happened a little ahead from where Balajinagar over-bridge ends, close to Chavannagar.
Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev
The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state. “A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.
Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs' problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district. The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.
