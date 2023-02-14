UP ready to implement investment proposals of 16L cr, says Yogi

LUCKNOW The U.P. government is bracing to implement investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore, barely two days after the Global Investors Summit-2023. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up investment implementation units in all 75 districts of the state and hold ground-breaking ceremony to implement the proposals within the next six months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a high-level meeting convened here on Wednesday, Adityanath conducted a department-wise review of all the investment proposals and noted that the state is ready to implement 13,000 proposals involving investments of ₹16 lakh crore received at the UPGIS-2023.

He asked the council of ministers to visit districts before the budget session of the state legislature commencing here on February 20 and brief people about the success of the UPGIS.

“Sick units should be identified and a policy be worked out on their utility. The union government would extend all cooperation in this regard. Such units have land at prime locations and the same be utilised,” he stated.

Besides President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delegates from 10 partner countries and others attended the three-day UPGIS-2023, which the state government believes would pay way to make UP a trillion-dollar economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A secretary-level officer should head the investment implementation. No file should remain pending and there should be no delay in decision making. Status of every MoU should be reviewed at regular intervals,” said the CM, adding that a nodal officer should be nominated for every MoU.

He said a call centre should be set up to help and meet the needs of foreign investors.

According to the CM, 29 MoUs worth investments of ₹2.80 lakh crore have been signed with PSUs and the investors are ready to work on them immediately. He said top priority should be given to implement 99 MoUs of investments worth ₹2.45 lakh crore on public private partnership (PPP) model.

He said 34 proposals involving investments of ₹3.90 lakh crore of various schemes are ready to be implemented in the next two years. A total of 782 proposals involving an investment of ₹4.11 lakh crore are from big industrial houses and they should be implemented in a time-bound manner in accordance with the needs of investors/companies, added the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath said a consistent dialogue should be maintained with the investors to implement their proposals and their needs/aspirations should be taken care of. While all the investors should be given appropriate response, officers of special secretary rank and above should be given responsibility of sector-wise and investment proposal wise review, added the CM.

“There should be a common format of application for implementation of MoUs in all departments and incentives should be given to investors in a time-bound manner. The need of land for industry should be given priority to implement proposals of investment of ₹33.50 lakh crore,” emphasised the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON