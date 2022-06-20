U.P. reports 1 death, 467 new Covid cases, Lucknow notches up 132

The state capital reported 132 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The last time the state capital had almost as many cases in a single day, was on February 16, when 135 new cases were reported.

Uttar Pradesh reported 467 new cases and one death in Prayagraj on Monday, while 180 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department data.

Among the new cases reported in the state, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 99 new cases, Ghaziabad 49, Varanasi 14, Hardoi and Mathura 12 each, the data read.

The state now has 2,825 active cases: a level similar to March 3, when there were 2,774 active cases in the state. A majority of the Covid-19 cases are in home isolation.

“Till now, 20,58,614 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, 69 men and 63 women tested positive in the past 24 hours. A majority of the cases were reported from Aliganj (25), Chinhat (23), Alambagh (19), Indira Nagar (5), NK Road (6), Tudiyaganj (6), Mal (4), Aishbagh (3), Gosainganj (3) and Malihabad (2), according to the health department.

“The state tested 70,626 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,62,82,127 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered 33,65,84,052 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, including 17,52,37,827 first doses and 15,79,18,260 second doses.