UP reports 115 fresh cases, one death

Among the new cases, highest 65 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 from Ghaziabad and 17 from Lucknow
Published on Apr 18, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 115 fresh Covid cases, 20 fewer that Sunday’s 135, on Monday taking the total number of active cases under treatment to 695. One death also was reported from Baghpat.

“In the past 24 hours, 29 patients recovered and till now 20,47,540 patients have recovered,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement.

The state has tested a total 10,99,24,512 Covid samples till now. So far, UP has reported 20,71,736 Covid cases and 23,501 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. Majority of active cases are in home isolation.

Among the fresh cases, highest 65 were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 from Ghaziabad and 17 from Lucknow. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.83%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Keeping in view the rise in number of cases Lucknow health department has decided to increase testing/screening of passengers coming from NCR region.

“Teams will be deployed from tomorrow (Tuesday) at toll plazas, railway stations and airport to screen passengers. Sampling will also be done at these places with rapid antigen kits,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

Experts said since majority of new cases are being reported from districts in NCR region, families should ensure if they have guests, particularly from that region, are screened for any symptoms of Covid.

“Staying alert will help diagnose Covid early which is important for speedy recovery,” said Dr Samir Mishra, senior faculty, King George’s Medical University.

