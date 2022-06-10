UP reports 157 new Covid cases, 1 death

One Covid-19-positive patient died while 157 others tested positive for the infection in the state in the past 24 hours, according to data from the state health department, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh crossed the 33-crore mark in vaccinations and till now 33,14,99,554 doses of the vaccine have been administered to people in the state. This includes 17,47,82,872 first doses and 15,34,52,757 second doses.

Among the new cases, the highest, 36, were reported from Lucknow, 31 from Gautam Budha Nagar, 13 from Ghaziabad, 4 from Prayagraj and one from Hardoi. The only death also took place in Hardoi.

The state has tested 11,53,04,309 samples including 96,044 in the past 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

“In the past 24 hours, 132 patients recovered and till now 20,56,647 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Till now, the state has reported 20,81,109 Covid-19 cases and 23,524 deaths since the pandemic began.