UP reports 203 fresh Covid-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 203 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of the active Covid-19 cases to 1,316, according to the Health Department data.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, said in a press statement, “91,673 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and of those, 203 tested positive for Covid-19.

Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 126 cases, Ghaziabad 30, Lucknow 4, Agra 9, Meerut 2, Prayagraj and Varanasi reported 3 cases each, according to the data of the Health Department.

Till now, the state has tested 11,07,90,314 samples. In the last 24 hours, 162 people recovered from the infection, taking the tally of those recovered to 20,48,482. The recovery rate in the state is 98.80%.

Till date, the state has reported 20,73,305 cases.

Prasad said that the anti-Covid-19 vaccination work is in full swing in all the districts. On Monday, 6,28,582 doses of the vaccine were given to people across the state. Till Monday 15,29,30,105 first doses and 12,92,53,264 second doses have been given to people above 18 years.

Till Monday, 1,32,76,218 first doses and 90,15,198 second doses had also been given to individuals in the 15-17-years age group. A total 44,23,810 first doses and 1,04,615 second doses have been given in the 12 -14-years age group. Meanwhile, 27,09,612 precautionary doses have also been given. A total 31,17,12,822 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine have been given to people in UP, he said.