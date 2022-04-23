UP reports 226 new Covid cases, one death

Uttar Pradesh recorded 226 fresh Covid cases on Saturday. One death was also reported from Prayagraj. Earlier on March 3 this year, 259 new Covid cases had surfaced in the state. After that, the figure of fresh single-day cases remained below 200 barring April 21 when 205 Covid cases were detected in UP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In all, 1,25,940 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,04,91,163 samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, UP, in a press statement.

Among the new Covid cases in the past 24 hours in UP, Gautam Buddh Nagar registered 126 cases, Ghaziabad 46, Lucknow 17 and Agra 6, Meerut 4, according to the data from the state health department.

There are 1,122 active Covid cases in the state at present and majority of them are in home isolation. In the past 24 hours 146 patients recovered and till now 20,48,055 patients have recovered in the state. “The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on April 21, there were 205 new Covid cases while in the remaining days this month the number of fresh cases has been below 200 so far.

“Rise in cases can be sudden as Covid infection multiplies swiftly. Hence, it is significant that people adhere to Covid protocol, including use of face mask and social distancing, at public places strictly,” said Dr Kauser Usman, senior faculty at King George’s Medical University. “Majority of new cases do not need hospitalisation and are recovering at home,” he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest 605 active Covid cases while Ghaziabad has 207 and Lucknow 69. There are 14 districts with zero active Covid cases. The total caseload of the state has reached 20,72,680 and the death toll is 23,503 since the pandemic began.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}