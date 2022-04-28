UP reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Amroha

Uttar Pradesh reported 261 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a single day after March 3 when 259 new cases were reported. Also, one death was reported in Amroha.

“State has 1,384 active Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,34,893 samples were tested,” said additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement.

As many as 19 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the state. Among new cases, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 110 new cases, Ghaziabad reported 75, Lucknow and Agra reported 18 each, while Prayagraj and Varanasi reported 4 each, according to the data from the state health department.

Till now, state has tested 11,09,25,204 samples. A total 20,48,671 patients have recovered till now including 189 in the past 24 hours. “State has reported a total 20,73,561 Covid cases till now and the recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Of the total active Covid-19 cases, Gautam Budha Nagar has 697 active cases, Ghaziabad 298, Lucknow 81, Agra 58, and Meerut 30. In Lucknow, no patient has been admitted to the hospital. In all, 17 districts have zero active cases.

“Covid-19 cases are rising but gradually. We have an opportunity to check its spread by following Covid protocol,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director Healthcity hospital.