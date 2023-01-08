U.P.: Samajwadi Party lodges FIR against BJP youth wing social media incharge

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) against BJP youth wing social media cell incharge Richa Rajput with Hazratganj police station for allegedly making offensive tweets against party MP Dimple Yadav.

SP’s state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel lodged the FIR against Rajput complaining about ‘offensive tweets’ against Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav from Rajput’s verified twitter account.

Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar said action will be taken after probing the allegation. Samajwadi Party’s FIR comes after the arrest of party’s digital cell coordinator Manish Jagan Agarwal earlier in the day on the basis of the FIR lodged by Richa Rajput a few days ago.

Agarwal was arrested on charges of making offensive tweets against BJP leaders and their family members. “Action against Manish Jagan Agarwal was taken after probe of around 10 -12 days. It was after verifying all facts that action was taken (against Agarwal),” Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar told media persons on Sunday.

“FIR against Richa Rajput has been lodged by the Samajwadi Party. A probe has been initiated and action will be taken accordingly,” Shiradkar added.