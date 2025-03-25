UP saw more development in 8 years than in 70 years before that: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Marking eight years of the BJP-led government in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday that his government ensured more development of Uttar Pradesh in the last eight years than achieved in 70 years before that. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of an exhibition based on public welfare schemes on the completion of 8 years of the state government, in Gorakhpur. (@CMOfficeUP via PTI Photo)

“Earlier, the state lagged in development, youth struggled with an identity crisis, and unemployment and hunger drove people to despair. Women and traders felt unsafe. Today, UP is self-reliant…executing major development projects, making it one of the country’s leading states,” Adityanath said addressing a massive gathering at Mahant Digvijay Nath Park after inaugurating a three-day exhibition, ‘Utkarsh ke Aath Varsh’ (eight years of excellence), showcasing public welfare schemes of the central and UP governments. The CM credited the state’s progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said his government replaced the previous administration’s policy of “one district, one mafia” with “one district, one medical college”, bringing a significant transformation in the lives of people across Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasized on his government’s crackdown on crime, saying mafia groups controlled districts, land grabbing was rampant, and businesses operated under fear before 2017.

“We uprooted the mafia and replaced it with progressive initiatives like One District, One Product (ODOP) and One District, One Medical College, ensuring economic growth, employment, and world-class infrastructure,” said Adityanath

On the occasion, the Adityanath distributed motorised tricycles to 50 differently-abled individuals and flagged off a tricycle rally. He also handed out Ayushman cards and loan approval certificates under the CM Youth Scheme.

The CM noted that UP, once struggling to attract investments, had now become India’s top investment destination. “Despite having the same government machinery and resources, UP was held back by poor leadership before 2017. Today, farmers are self-reliant, women are empowered, youth are employed, and the poor are prospering. The state leads in foodgrain production, potato farming, sugarcane, and ethanol production. UP also boasts of the most expressways, the best rail and air connectivity, and the highest number of Metro networks in India,” he emphasised.

The CM pointed out that before 2017, UP lagged behind in 45 central government schemes, but today, it ranks first or among the top two states in their implementation.

“This success is the result of teamwork, public support, and a sensitive and committed administrative system. With strong will power and determination, we have worked on the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, development for all), and the results are evident,” Adityanath said.

Highlighting the development of Gorakhpur, the CM mentioned that four universities were already operational, with a fifth — Forestry University — under construction. Additionally, two new polytechnics, 23 degree colleges, and four new ITIs had been established in the region.

Speaking about welfare initiatives, he said over 2.94 lakh people benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana, 11.4 lakh received Ayushman Bharat coverage, and thousands availed pension schemes.

With these achievements, UP continues to establish itself as a model state for governance, economic growth, and public welfare, he added.

Adityanath outlines key police reforms bolstering law, order

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath outlined key police reforms aimed at strengthening law and order in UP, highlighting the establishment of seven police commissionerates, deployment of senior officers at zonal and range levels, and improvements in district-level police infrastructure.

Interacting with the media in Gorakhpur on completing eight years in office, he noted that over 2.12 lakh police personnel had been recruited, with 1.56 lakh officers already serving and more than 60,000 newly recruited personnel undergoing training.

He said the state witnessed a significant transformation, ensuring a safe and conducive environment for every citizen. Adityanath emphasised that this ongoing transformation was a fulfillment of the commitment made in 2017.

Recalling BJP’s promises to the people, the CM said security, dignity and unbiased access to government schemes were pledged, and these promises had been fulfilled without any discrimination.

Addressing law enforcement enhancements, the CM stressed the revival of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), which had earlier been discontinued. Known for its effectiveness in handling riots and maintaining order, the PAC had been reinstated and restructured. Special forces such as the Special Security Force (SSF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also established, he said, adding that the fire department introduced hydraulic tenders for rapid response, and new forensic laboratories and a forensic institute were set up to improve crime investigation. He said the response time of emergency services also saw significant improvements.

The CM also said 17 cities in UP had been designated as smart cities, equipped with modern amenities and a cleaner environment. “CCTV surveillance has been expanded across urban areas, with plans to install cameras in all municipal regions to enhance security and governance,” he added.

CM Yogi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and progressive Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that every individual feels prot