UP SEC begins electoral roll revision for panchayat polls

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has begun the revision of electoral rolls for the 2026 panchayat elections. The draft provisional voter list will be published on December 5. (For representation)

Booth-level officers (BLOs) have started door-to-door visits in villages to conduct enumeration and prepare handwritten manuscripts listing all eligible persons who have attained the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2025. The drive will be completed by September 29, an SEC officer said.

The poll panel has also provided the option of online applications for voter registration till September 23. BLOs will verify these applications during their door-to-door visits. Details of additions, modifications and deletions will be submitted to the assistant electoral registration officer by October 6. The SEC will then start computerisation of electoral rolls. The draft provisional voter list will be published on December 5. After disposal of claims and objections, the final voter list will be released on January 15, 2026, the officer added.

The SEC has decided to give a unique number to each voter for the panchayat election. During the revision of the panchayat electoral rolls, the names of those eligible will be included. Electoral registration officers have been directed to ensure that rolls include the names of all legally entitled voters while excluding those not eligible, the officer said

An e-BLO mobile app has been developed by SEC for the electoral roll revision. During the door-to-door visits, the BLOs can add, modify and delete voters as per the counting sheets through mobile app. The state voter numbers (SVNs) will be mentioned in front of each electorate in the voting list. With the mobile app, each voter can be searched through the SVNs, he added.