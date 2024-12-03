UP sees 45% rise in new leprosy case detection: Survey

LUCKNOW New leprosy case detection went up by 45% in Uttar Pradesh as screening was intensified and survey area increased. A total of 1,913 new cases were identified by health department teams compared to 1,316 cases a year ago, as per an annual survey in October to check the number of cases that are not on treatment. Among 54,6323 suspected cases, 1,913 tested positive for leprosy, which is 597 cases more than 2023, when 1,316 cases were reported from among 1,12,124 suspected cases, said state leprosy officer. (Pic for representation)

“Among 54,323 suspected cases, 1,913 tested positive for leprosy, which is 597 cases more than 2023, when 1,316 cases were reported from among 1,12,124 suspected cases,” said state leprosy officer (SLO) Dr Jaya Dehalvi.

The prevalence rate of leprosy patients in state is .42 per 1,00,00 population and efforts are on to keep it below 1, which is the status at present. However, the concern is over a few districts that reported higher prevalence rate. Among these are Shrawasti, with a prevalence rate of 1.06, Kannauj .97 and Sambhal .93.

“Grade 2 deformity (due to leprosy) has decreased compared to the previous year. In 2023, grade 2 deformity was 1.76 and this year it was 1.33,” said Dehalvi.

According to the data, the highest number of cases (126) was found in Mau and the least (0) in Firozabad. Despite the number of suspected cases being less than the previous year, the number of confirmed cases was more. “This indicates the identification of suspected cases was better this year,” said Dehalvi.

The survey was conducted in 47 districts identified and approved under the National Leprosy Control Programme (NLCP). These included Agra, Aligarh, Prayagraj, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Etah, Etawah, Ayodhya, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Ghazipur, Hapur, Gonda, Chitrakoot, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur, Lalitpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Mau, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shravasti, Shahjahanpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sultanpur, Kasganj, Mathura, Sambhal, Varanasi and Amethi.

Districts with highest cases

Deoria 15, Mau 126, Bareilly 104, Kannauj 102, Gazipur 86, Moradabad 81, Shahjahanpur 75, Gonda 72, Bahraich 71, Bijnor 68

Districts with least cases

Etah 15, Firozabad 0, Etawah 4, Lalitpur 8, Hathras 9, Meerut 11, Jhansi 12, Chitrakoot 13, Farrukhabad 13, Bhadohi 14