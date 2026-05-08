UP sees 730% surge in May first week rain, temperatures plummet

Uttar Pradesh recorded a massive 730% excess rainfall in the first week of May (May 1-7), receiving 27.4 mm of rain against the normal 3.3 mm for the period. According to data shared by the Met department, West UP received 23.5 mm of rain against a normal of 2.7 mm, and East UP saw 30.1 mm against a normal of 3.8 mm.

A man stands at Dussehra Ghat on a cloudy day after rainfall, near the Taj Mahal, in Agra on Friday (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The unseasonal rainfall and overcast conditions across UP kept the first week of May largely pleasant, with daytime temperatures in several districts remaining below 30 degrees Celsius.

Specific cities saw unusual dips. On May 5, Lucknow and Agra registered maximum temperatures of 28°C and 29.4°C, respectively. Lucknow’s reading was 11.4 degrees below normal and marked the city’s second-lowest day temperature ever observed in May (the lowest remains 27.8°C, recorded in 2021, a weatherman confirmed). Similarly, on May 1, Gorakhpur (26.4°C, 11.7 degrees below normal) and Ballia (27.5°C, 9.8 degrees below normal) in the Purvanchal region recorded their third and fifth lowest maximum temperatures for the month of May in their observational histories.

This extended spell of unseasonal rainfall started on March 1 this year. The cumulative data from March 1 to May 7 shows UP as a whole received 48.8 mm of rain against a normal of 18.2 mm, registering a 168% excess. Regionally, West UP saw 46.9 mm against a normal of 19.4 mm (142% excess), and East UP received 50.2 mm compared to the normal 17.4 mm (188% excess).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Weather forecast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather forecast {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} From May 8 to 14, the weekly rainfall is likely to be below normal over the state, but above normal over East UP. The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over West UP, but near normal to slightly below normal over the remaining parts of the state. The minimum temperatures will be slightly above normal over North-Western parts and central parts of extreme South UP, and near normal over the remaining parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From May 8 to 14, the weekly rainfall is likely to be below normal over the state, but above normal over East UP. The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over West UP, but near normal to slightly below normal over the remaining parts of the state. The minimum temperatures will be slightly above normal over North-Western parts and central parts of extreme South UP, and near normal over the remaining parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While from May 15 to 21, no major rain is predicted over West UP. The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal to appreciably below normal over West and adjoining Central UP, and normal to slightly above normal over the remaining parts of the state. The minimum temperatures will likely to be above normal over West UP and normal to slightly above normal over the remaining parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While from May 15 to 21, no major rain is predicted over West UP. The maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal to appreciably below normal over West and adjoining Central UP, and normal to slightly above normal over the remaining parts of the state. The minimum temperatures will likely to be above normal over West UP and normal to slightly above normal over the remaining parts of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The immediate forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear skies, with day and night temperatures expected to be around 35 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Friday, the state capital recorded a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.1 degrees Celsius.

The state forecast predicts mostly dry weather over West UP, while rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over East UP. The IMD has issued a warning for East UP: thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40 Kmph, gusting to 50 Kmph) is very likely at isolated places.

On Friday, maximum temperatures across all major meteorological stations remained below 40°C, with Varanasi BHU observatory recording the state’s highest temperature at 39°C.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

uttar pradesh rainfall See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON