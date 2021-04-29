Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP sees highest single day spike of 298 Covid deaths; 35,156 new cases added
UP sees highest single day spike of 298 Covid deaths; 35,156 new cases added

A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI file photo)

A record single-day rise of 298 Covid-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases.

A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.

So far, 8,96,477 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

More than 2.25 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total samples tested so far to 4.03 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said.

Among the active cases, 2,38,856 are in home isolation, while 7,663 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and rest of them are in government hospitals, he said.

