UP sees record daily rise of 27,426 Covid-19 cases

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:58 PM IST
The death toll climbed to 9,583 with 103 more fatalities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Uttar Pradesh's daily Covid-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720, according to an official.

This is the third straight day when the state has reported a record rise in Covid-19 cases. As many as 22,439 fresh cases were recorded on Thursday and 20,510 on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 27,426 fresh cases were reported while 6,429 people were discharged," Prasad said.

Currently, there are 1,50,676 active cases in the state. Of these, 77,146 patients are in home isolation, 2,435 in private hospitals and the remaining in government hospitals, he said.

As many as 6,33,461 people have recovered from the infection so far, he added.

On Thursday, 2.23 lakh samples were tested. With this, the total number of samples tested so far has risen to over 3.78 crore, Prasad said.

