U.P. set to be global hub for green hydrogen production: Energy minister

Uttar Pradesh is set to become a global hub for green hydrogen production, with Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture extending support in production, supply, and technological development, energy minister AK Sharma said here on Friday. Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma. (HT file)

A high-level meeting, chaired by minister Sharma and Yamanashi Prefecture’s Vice Governor Ko Osada, was held in Lucknow to strengthen cooperation under the MoU signed on December 23, 2024. Officials from U.P.’s energy sector and IIT representatives attended the discussions.

Sharma highlighted UP’s ambitious Green Hydrogen Policy 2024, targeting the production of 1 million metric tons annually with capital subsidies, land incentives, and tax benefits.

He invited Japan’s Yamanashi Hydrogen Company to invest in U.P., emphasising opportunities in production, storage and supply chain development.

The Japanese delegation assured support, with plans for research collaboration at IITs and financial aid for startups. Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, Japan’s first power-to-gas firm, will explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.