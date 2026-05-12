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UP: Shahjahanpur police launch doorstep complaint initiative to reduce citizens' hassle

UP: Shahjahanpur police launch doorstep complaint initiative to reduce citizens' hassle

Published on: May 12, 2026 02:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Shahjahanpur , Police in Shahjahanpur district have launched a new initiative, allowing distressed citizens to file complaints with Police Response Vehicles , eliminating the need to visit the police stations, officials said on Tuesday.

UP: Shahjahanpur police launch doorstep complaint initiative to reduce citizens' hassle

Under the initiative, launched on Sunday night, PRV personnel have been instructed to collect written complaints from victims directly at the spot and immediately forward them to the concerned police station for prompt action.

Police said 66 written complaints were received in the last 24 hours till Monday, with more than half already resolved, while action was underway in the remaining cases.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit told PTI that after taking charge in the district, he noticed that many people from remote areas had to travel to the police headquarters, resulting in unnecessary expenditure of time and money.

"In many cases, complaints were lodged long after the incident, and facts were often presented in a distorted manner," Dixit said.

According to police, around 400 personnel are deployed on PRV duty in the district with 62 four-wheelers and additional two-wheelers.

On average, nearly 300 complaints are received by PRVs daily, many of which earlier required complainants to separately approach police stations for further action, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Shahjahanpur police launch doorstep complaint initiative to reduce citizens' hassle
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Shahjahanpur police launch doorstep complaint initiative to reduce citizens' hassle
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