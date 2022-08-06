Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P.: Slain Lakhimpur Kheri journalist’s brother joins SP

Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:08 PM IST
Pawan Kashyap joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, said party’s Kheri unit chief
Pawan Kashyap receiving his membership receipt from SP national president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Pawan Kashyap, whose elder brother and local journalist Raman Kashyap was among the eight people killed in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year, joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on Friday (August 5).

“During the ongoing membership campaign of the party, Pawan Kashyap joined the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow in the presence of party president Akhilesh Yadav,” said SP Kheri district unit president Rampal Yadav.

“Pawan Kashyap was always with us, supported and campaigned for us during the recently concluded U.P. assembly polls,” he added. “His joining our party was just a formality which every SP leader and worker has to fullfil to renew their membership for next five years,” Yadav said. Pawan Kashyap had joined the Congress in January. However, his stay there did not last long.

