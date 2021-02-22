Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors
lucknow news

UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors

State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Though Covid-19 cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored.

Sounding an alert due to rising Covid-19 cases in states such Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh will issue guidelines for visitors to UP from these states, said a top health department official on Sunday.

Health and family welfare department reviewed the situation following the spike in Covid cases in many states, including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, who share borders with UP, said officials.

An advisory for mandatory testing and quarantine for passengers coming from red zones is likely to be issued.

Though Covid cases have declined in Uttar Pradesh, situation in all districts is being monitored, particularly those bordering other states. The state government is carrying out over 1.25 lakh sample tests daily along with contact tracing and surveillance work in all districts, said DS Negi, director general, health.

Must Watch: 'Love jihad plot to make Kerala Islamic state': UP CM Yogi campaigns for BJP

States witnessing a surge in Covid cases have been instructed by the Centre to increase sample tests, do comprehensive surveillance and implement stringent containment curbs to check the spread of the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news covid 19 news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP