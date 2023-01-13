U.P.: Stage set for month-long Khichdi Mela in Gorakhpur

The Gorakhnath temple located in Gorakhpur is geared up for the month-long Khichdi Mela commencing from Makar Sankranti festivity on Sunday. Devotees in large numbers from east Uttar Pradesh as well as neighbouring Bihar and Nepal will throng the temple premises to offer Khichdi (mixture of rice and pulses) to Guru Gorakhnath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the Mahant of the Gorakhnath Mutt, reviewed preparations for the fair in a meeting with the district administration officers and office bearers of the temple management committee on Friday.

He directed the officers to ensure security and safety of the devotees visiting the temple from various regions of the state. The office bearers of the temple management committee were directed to maintain cleanliness on the temple premises and make arrangements for the devotees in view of the cold wave.

Secretary, Gorakhnath Temple Trust office, Dwarka Tiwari said, “Arrangements for the stay, bonfire and medical facilities for the devotees have been made by the management committee. The seers and priests of various Hindu sects, temples and mutts from across the country will visit Gorakhnath temple to participate in the religious rituals during the Khichdi Mela. “The pilgrims visiting Ganga Sagar in West Bengal start their journey after offering Khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In astrology, Makar Sankranti is the time when the sun enters Capricorn (Makar) sign each year. The period is considered auspicious as the sun moves from southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere on this day,” he added.

“The practice of offering Khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath is age old. According to Hindu religious scripture, it started when Guru Gorakhnath was meditating near the confluence of the Rapti and the Rohini rivers in Gorakhpur after visiting Goddess Jwala Devi temple located in Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. The local villagers offered him rice and pulses. Since then, the practice of offering Khichdi to Guru Gorakhnath during Makar Sankranti festivity started,” he said.

“On Makar Sankranti, the CM will offer Khichdi at around 4 am marking the start of the festivity. Then the Khichdi sent by the royal family of Nepal is offered to Guru Gorakhnath. The doors of the temple are opened for the devotees to make the offerings that also include woollen clothes, oil, ghee, sesame, jaggery and other items,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festivity also marks the start of a fair on the temple premises. Along with religious activities, the temple becomes a centre of social harmony where the people of various castes and creed set up shops and visit to purchase various items of domestic use.

“Along with Hindus, Muslim traders also set up their establishments. The fair becomes a medium of livelihood for the thousands of people settled in East Uttar Pradesh region,” Tiwari added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON