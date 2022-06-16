UP: Startup Expo at AKTU on June 18

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is encouraging students to promote startups and innovations. In this sequence, ‘Startup Samvad: UP Startup Challenge and Expo’ is being organised by the Innovation Hub, AKTU on June 18 in collaboration with ‘StartinUP’, and department of technical education, government of Uttar Pradesh.

Technical education minister Ashish Patel will be the chief guest.

Principal secretary, technical education, Subhash Chand Sharma and UPLC MD Kumar Vineet and other dignitaries will also be present. The event will be presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra.

In this programme, the institutes and colleges across UP will nominate top three startups, and more than 250 startups have registered. A team of jury members is evaluating these startups. After evaluation, 50 startups out of 250 will be pitching their startups in the ‘UP Startup Challenge & Expo’.

Out of 50 startups, the jury will select 7. The top three startups will be given a prize of ₹one lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively and 4 consolation prizes of ₹25,000 each will be given for social impact, agriculture/rural development, energy sector and cutting edge technology.

