UP STF arrests 2, seizes MDMA worth 80 lakh

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) detained two alleged members of an inter-state drug network in Lucknow on Tuesday and recovered 523 grams of high-grade MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) valued at nearly ₹80 lakh in the international market, officials said. The accused were identified as Mohd Mohib, a resident of Yahiyaganj, and Deepak Singh, of Shahjahanpur district. (Sourced)

The STF said the arrests took place near Suryakunwar Marg under the Gosainganj police station around 8.55 am after a tip-off about two peddlers travelling in a SUV with the synthetic drug.

“The accused were identified as Mohd Mohib, a resident of Yahiyaganj, and Deepak Singh, of Shahjahanpur district,” said police. A mobile phone, ₹2,500 cash, a scooter, a weighing machine, and packaging material were recovered from them.

The duo allegedly told investigators they were part of a network that sourced MDMA from outside Uttar Pradesh, including Delhi and Bihar, before distributing it across multiple districts. Mohib allegedly learnt the method of preparing MDMA from an associate named Abhay, who had earlier been arrested in Mumbai, UP STF said in a press note.

STF officials said the suspects had been producing the drug at a residence and transporting it with help from Mohib’s brother and another associate acting as carriers. They were allegedly supplying MDMA to meet rising demand among buyers in several UP districts.

A case under sections 8, 21, 29, and 60 of the NDPS Act has been lodged at the Gosainganj police station.

Further legal action is being taken by the local police, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest other members of the network.