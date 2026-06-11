UP STF arrests two from Jaunpur for duping police constable aspirants

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the alleged kingpin of a racket that cheated candidates appearing in the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2025 by promising their selection through unfair means.

During the operation, the STF recovered photocopies of 21 admit cards, two mobile phones, copies of three cheques, three Aadhaar cards, four mark sheets and records of 13 WhatsApp chats. (For Representation)

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The accused, identified as Raju Kumar Manjhi, a native of Bihar currently residing in Prayagraj, and his aide Chhote Lal Yadav of Jaunpur, were arrested from Mungra Badshahpur area of Jaunpur district on Wednesday evening, STF officials said on Thursday.

During the operation, the STF recovered photocopies of 21 admit cards, two mobile phones, copies of three cheques, three Aadhaar cards, four mark sheets and records of 13 WhatsApp chats.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly lured aspirants appearing in the constable recruitment examination and other competitive tests by claiming they could arrange cheating facilities or help them clear the examinations in exchange for hefty sums of money.

The STF said the gang collected admit cards and other documents from candidates and shared the proceeds among its members. Officials added that Manjhi had earlier been arrested in 2022 in a job fraud case registered in Prayagraj.

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered against the duo at Mungra Badshahpur police station in Jaunpur under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating. Further investigation is underway. The arrests come amid heightened vigilance by authorities to prevent examination-related fraud during the state’s ongoing police recruitment process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered against the duo at Mungra Badshahpur police station in Jaunpur under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating. Further investigation is underway. The arrests come amid heightened vigilance by authorities to prevent examination-related fraud during the state’s ongoing police recruitment process. {{/usCountry}}

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