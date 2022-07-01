UP STF unearths illegal blood supply racket, seven held

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday unearthed a racket involved in illegal supply of blood units to different blood banks in Lucknow and its adjoining districts and arrested seven people including owners of two blood banks and its employees from Lucknow.

Police officials said the gang members used to increase the quantity of blood by mixing saline water and earned huge profits by selling it to different people while risking lives of patients.

The press note shared by UP STF stated that those arrested have been identified as Ajeet Dubey, owner of Narayani Blood Bank, Barabirwa, Mohd Ammar, owner of Midlife Blood Bank and Hospital and the technicians of the two blood banks, Karan Mishra and Sandip Kumar. Another accused Rohit kumar is an employee of the Midlife blood bank. Also, two smugglers Asad and Naushad Ahmad were also arrested.

These two smugglers have worked at different blood banks and later got into this business to earn huge profits after learning tricks from other people for the last two years.

The officials said as many as 302 units of blood bags were recovered from the possession of the accused. They said the STF sleuths were also accompanied by drugs administration officials during the raid conducted after the arrest of the accused.

An STF official informed that the racketeers were linked to blood banks in different districts of Rajasthan where the practice of collecting blood illegally from different donors was prevalent. He said they purchased blood units from different blood banks of Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Chamu (Jodhpur) and Sikar districts for ₹700 and Rs800 and sold it to blood banks in Lucknow and its adjoining districts with huge margins. He said it was found that these smugglers did not even maintain cold chain required to preserve human blood.

He said the names of some more blood banks of Lucknow and of other districts like Hardoi, Fatehpur, Kanpur, Bahraich and Unnao have surfaced for taking blood units from the same racket illegally. He said further investigation about their involvement in the racket is being done.